Traffic fatalities in Washington and Fayette dropped in 2021, contrary to trends seen across the country.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 23 fatalities in Washington County in 2021, down from 29 in 2020. In Fayette, there was a steeper drop, from 27 in 2020 to 15 in 2021. While Greene County had a big decline from 2019 to 2020, 15 fatalities to two, there were three fatalities in 2021.
Earlier this week, the NHTSA issued its report on traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021. The agency’s reporting system includes data on every fatal accident in all 50 states, and counts accidents on public roadways that result in a death within 30 days.
In Westmoreland County, there was a slight drop from 39 fatalities in 2020 to 36 in 2021.
The cause of the crashes varies from county to county.
Eleven of the 23 fatalities in Washington County involved drunken driving, and 14 were single-vehicle accidents.
Fayette County had four deaths as a result of impaired driving, and five involved single-vehicle accidents. Two motorcyclists died in Fayette in 2021, while seven died in Washington County.
In Greene County, two of the deaths involved passengers and one was a pedestrian. Just one accident involved alcohol. When there were 15 fatalities in 2019, 10 of them were related to impaired driving.
Overall in Pennsylvania, traffic deaths were up nearly 9% from 2020. There were 1,230 fatalities in 2021, compared to 1,129 the year prior. About 27% of those accidents involved drunken driving. Speeding was a factor in 500 deaths.
According to the NHTSA report, the 42,939 people killed in car accidents across the country in 2021 represents a 10% increase over 2020, and is the largest number of fatalities since 2005.
The total miles driven by Americans increased more than 8% in 2021. The NHTSA notes that 2020 was an anomaly due to the pandemic, and that traffic patterns in 2021 were similar to 2019.
Increased rates of speeding, impaired driving and non-seatbelt use all played a part in the higher death toll in 2021, according to the report.
While counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania mostly beat the trend on traffic fatalities, the results for distracted driving citations are a bit more uneven.
Per data pulled from Pennsylvania courts case management system, police issued 10% fewer citations across the state in 2022 compared to the previous year.
Washington and Westmoreland counties reflect that trend, with distracted driving citations dropping from 25 in 2021 to 18 in 2022 in Washington County, and 54 to 32 in Westmoreland.
Fayette stayed about the same, with 21 citations issued in 2022, just one fewer than the previous year. In Greene County, the number went up, from five to 17.
Police can issue distracted driving citations for texting, using a phone or headphones while driving. There is a $50 for fine for texting while driving.
