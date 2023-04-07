Generic car crash

Traffic fatalities in Washington and Fayette dropped in 2021, contrary to trends seen across the country.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 23 fatalities in Washington County in 2021, down from 29 in 2020. In Fayette, there was a steeper drop, from 27 in 2020 to 15 in 2021. While Greene County had a big decline from 2019 to 2020, 15 fatalities to two, there were three fatalities in 2021.

