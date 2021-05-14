Fire and rescue crews responded to a rollover crash about 6:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 eastbound in Bentleyville. The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped inside the vehicle before rescue workers from Bentleyville, Ellsworth and Fallowfield were able to get him out, according to Bentleyville fire Capt. Dominic Sicchitano. He was transported by Ambulance & Chair Services to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. State police had the right lane of I-70 eastbound closed for about two hours.
Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-70 in Bentleyville
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 16
-
May 18
-
May 20
-
May 22
-
May 23
-
Mar 16