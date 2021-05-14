Fire and rescue crews responded to a rollover crash about 6:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 eastbound in Bentleyville. The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped inside the vehicle before rescue workers from Bentleyville, Ellsworth and Fallowfield were able to get him out, according to Bentleyville fire Capt. Dominic Sicchitano. He was transported by Ambulance & Chair Services to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. State police had the right lane of I-70 eastbound closed for about two hours.

