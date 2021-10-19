The driver of a tractor-trailer escaped a rollover crash without serious injuries on the flyover ramp between Interstate 79 North and Interstate 70 West in South Strabane Township Monday afternoon.
The vehicle rolled onto its side about 12:40 p.m., prompting first responders to close a lane of traffic, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.
The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle and did not suffer any major injuries, the 911 supervisor said.
The right lane on the ramp was closed to traffic.
State police and South Strabane Fire Department responded to the scene. The county’s hazardous-materials team also responded to clean up a small fuel leak.