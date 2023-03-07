Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between the Claysville and West Alexander exist following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday morning.
The tractor-trailer that caught fire was carrying food and other supplies, creating a lengthy cleanup for crews before the trailer could be hauled from the scene, about a mile east of the West Alexander exit.
