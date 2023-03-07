A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70 near the West Alexander interchange snarled westbound traffic in Washington County for several hours Tuesday.
The rig, which was hauling food and other supplies, caught fire shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, prompting the westbound lanes between the Claysville and West Alexander exits to be closed while crews cleaned up the debris and removed the charred trailer from the highway.
The unidentified driver was not injured and crews from fire departments in West Alexander and Claysville were called to extinguish the blaze, which apparently was caused by the truck’s brakes.
The fire left a gaping hole in the middle of the trailer, and workers could be seen using shovels and a compact track loader to remove the freight so the rest of the vehicle could be towed away.
The lengthy cleanup effort forced the closure of the I-70 westbound lanes for several hours as Pennsylvania State Police diverted traffic from the interstate onto Route 40 at the Claysville interchange. That led to a nearly six-mile traffic jam from Claysville past the Taylorstown exit as vehicles slowed to a crawl in order to exit the interstate.
While passenger cars and trucks were able to re-enter I-70 at the West Alexander exit, tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles had to continue on Route 40 into West Virginia. That led to another massive backup in Ohio County as a long line of rigs could be seen snaking along Route 40 for several miles while trying to get to the Elm Grove/Triadelphia interchange to continue west on the interstate.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the interstate reopened to traffic about 1:30 p.m. after being closed for more than seven hours. But there remained residual delays for some time on both I-70 in Pennsylvania and Route 40 in West Virginia as traffic made its way through the detours.
A state police spokesman at the Washington County barracks could not be reached for comment Tuesday for more information about the tractor-trailer fire.
