A tractor-trailer hit a telephone pole and went into a small creek in Cecil Township Monday. Cecil fire Chief Noel McMullen said the accident occurred just before noon, and that the truck went off the road on State Route 980.
The driver did not suffer severe injuries, but was transported via ambulance to Washington Hospital. Cecil Township Fire Company Nos. 2 and 3 responded to the scene, along with Southbridge EMS and the state Department of Transportation.
The accident closed a portion of Route 980 for about three hours while crews worked to remove the truck.