A tractor-trailer driver along with a motorcyclist and his passenger who drove through freshly poured concrete within hours of each other last month while Route 18/50 was under construction near Hickory are accused of causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Douglas B. Harlan, who drove the big rig, and motorcyclist John Lawrence Riggle and his rider, Tonya L. Riggle, all were charged Wednesday with felony criminal mischief in connection with the back-to-back incidents on May 15, according to court documents.
Mt. Pleasant Township police said Harlan, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, was driving north on Route 18 about 3:45 p.m. when he came upon a “road closed” sign and barriers in the construction zone near the intersection with Route 50. But instead of turning around, police said he drove past the barriers and onto the fresh concrete, causing his rig’s tires to immediately dig into the surface and leave deep, long ruts. Police said Harlan’s vehicle caused “extensive” damage to the roadway, which the construction contractor estimated cost $81,812 to fix.
Less than four hours later, police said the Riggles rode up to the area on their way back to their Canton Township home and saw similar signs. Tonya Riggle, 46, got off the back of the bike and moved the barriers so John Riggle, 50, could proceed, police said. But once he got on the fresh concrete, his motorcycle immediately “submerged” into the cement. Riggle told police his wife was having a migraine and that he was trying to get her home as soon as possible so it didn’t develop into something worse, according to court documents.
“I wasn’t driving 10 minutes out of my way to get her home,” Riggle allegedly told police at the scene, according to court documents.
Investigators said in the court documents that Tonya Riggle “didn’t appear to be sick/ill, rather nervous.” The motorcycle had to be removed from the scene by a towing company, and the contractor estimated the incident cost $44,599 to repair the roadway, police said.
Police added that they have surveillance video showing what preceded both situations. The preliminary hearings for all three defendants are tentatively scheduled for June 29 before District Judge Louis McQuillan.
Despite the back-to-back incidents, construction crews were able to fix the roadway and reopen the heavily traveled intersection on May 19, which was a day earlier than anticipated. Part of the intersection had been closed to traffic since May 9 while crews worked in the area as part of the $8.1 million project making improvements to Route 18 heading toward Washington.
Route 50 remained open throughout the project, along with the other sections of Route 18. Detours were in place to divert traffic onto Route 980 in order to avoid the intersection.
