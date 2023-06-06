A tractor-trailer driver along with a motorcyclist and his passenger who drove through freshly poured concrete within hours of each other last month while Route 18/50 was under construction near Hickory are accused of causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Douglas B. Harlan, who drove the big rig, and motorcyclist John Lawrence Riggle and his rider, Tonya L. Riggle, all were charged Wednesday with felony criminal mischief in connection with the back-to-back incidents on May 15, according to court documents.

