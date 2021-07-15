Pennsylvania State Police responded to a tractor-trailer roll over Wednesday morning in Donegal Township.
According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on Interstate-70 west near the five mile marker. Police said the driver failed to negotiate a left turn and the trailer went off the right side of the road and entered an embankment.
The vehicle rolled onto its right side and traveled about 100 feet, police said. The driver only had minor abrasions and refused transportation to the hospital, according to police.