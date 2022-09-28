A tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning closed one lane of Interstate 70 eastbound in Somerset Township.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the accident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near the 30-mile marker.
No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported. HAZMAT responded to clean up diesel fuel leaking from the truck.
State police also responded to the accident, along with Fallowfield Township, Bentleyville and North Strabane fire departments.
