Ohiopyle Crash

Courtesy of Jeffrey Pawlak

This photograph shows debris from the tractor-trailer scattered across the hillside while large tow trucks appear to be removing the wreckage from Ohiopyle Road near Cucumber Falls.

One of the main roads leading into Ohiopyle will be closed until at least Wednesday after a tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail and went over a hillside near Cucumber Falls.

The tractor-trailer was traveling down the steep and winding hill on Ohiopyle Road toward the borough when it struck the guardrail and went over an embankment Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

