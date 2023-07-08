A tractor-trailer carrying sand overturned late Friday morning, resulting in the closing Pleasant Grove Road in East Finley Township for a few hours.
The tractor-trailer was hauling 42,000 pounds of sand used in fracking, according to the Morris Township Fire Department assistant chief.
The vehicle was traveling northwest when it overturned, landing on its side on the road and partially over a hillside. A small amount of sand ended up on the hillside when the truck’s hatch opened partially.
The driver escaped from the truck and was transported by ambulance to Washington Health System Washington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Two rotator tow trucks were called to remove the tractor-trailer, according to the fire department.
State police responded, and Claysville and West Finley fire departments also assisted.
