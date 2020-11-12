Noise, vibrations and nighttime glare in the Cherrybrook community have prompted Cecil Township to go to Washington County court to try to end what it called an “incessant ... public nuisance” stemming from the construction of the Southern Beltway.
Citing persistent violations of the township’s noise ordinance, the municipality is seeking an injunction against the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and its prime contractor, Walsh Construction Co., headquartered in Chicago but with a regional office in Pittsburgh.
The project connecting the new beltway with Interstate 70 near Morganza and Cecil-Henderson roads has been an around-the-clock operation which is not expected to let up for several months.
The township asked the court to issue a judgment in its favor and order the commission and the contractor not to work between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
No court date has yet been scheduled.
“Residents of Cherrybrook have not had a quiet night of sleep for weeks,” attorney Gretchen E. Moore stated in her complaint.
Cecil issued a notice of violation to the Turnpike Commission on Oct. 8.
“Despite discussions with the Turnpike Commission, no resolution has been reached,” according to the request for an injunction Moore filed last week, and the commission has refused to alter its work hours or instruct Walsh to do so.