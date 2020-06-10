Summer will arrive with a splash in Canonsburg as Town Park Pool will open June 20.
Borough council voted, 5-0, in favor of opening the facility during its regular meeting Monday. Two members, Rich Russo, who is chairman of the parks and recreation department, and Tina Bails, who also sits on the park board, abstained.
“We are cautiously excited,” said Russo. “There is a whole lot of due diligence we need to do and oversight by the borough. Nothing was done on a whim.”
During the meeting and prior to voting, council members previewed a presentation that met with the approval of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the borough’s insurance company and solicitor.
“The proposal presented strong arguments for opening the pool,” Russo said. “There was a comfortable feeling among everybody.”
The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Admission will not be restricted to Canonsburg-only residents, and Town Park Pool will adhere to strict rules. Capacity will be limited to 250 patrons. CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Masks and physical distancing will be required of all patrons. Sanitizing will be performed frequently. There will be no hot foods sold at the concession stand.
While Russo cannot promise fewer bee stings, he assures the pool will be a fun place to swim this summer if residents cooperate with guidelines.
“I can’t promise no bees. Those white flowers from the clover bring them, too,” Russo said with a laugh. “The one thing we want to stress though is this is a partnership with the community. We hope for a cooperative part from the citizens. If that happens, I think we are in for an excellent season.”