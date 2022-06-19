Those who may be interested in going back in time can do so with a simple trip to Venetia.
At 815 Venetia Road sits the Enoch Wright House, which he built in 1815-16.
The history of the house goes back a bit farther.
Two brothers, James and Joshua Wright, each acquired a 400-acre Virginia land grant and settled with their families in Peters Township in about 1772. James eventually sold his half to Joshua and moved to Kentucky.
When Joshua was captured and eventually killed by Indians in 1781, his land was divided among his three children, which included his only son Enoch, who was 5 at the time of his father's death.
Eventually, Enoch became quite prosperous and was able to build the house with bricks handmade on site. He lived on one side with his wife Rachel and possibly his mother. On the other lived Enoch and Rachel's only child, Rev. Joseph Wright and his family.
Joseph's son Joshua eventually inherited the house and lived there until 1861, when the house became a rental property.
Joshua's sister Charity lived nearby with her husband Dr. David Anderson. Among the artifacts in the house are Anderson's Civil War uniform and medical bag. Charity was the last of Enoch Wright's surviving grandchildren, dying in 1925 at the age of 84.
In 1976, Hannah and Kathryn Marvin of Venetia, who had inherited the House from Charity's daughter, gave it and one and 1/3 acres to the historical society.
Len Marraccini, a life member of the historical society and docent at the Enoch Wright House has been giving tours for "a number of years." He has been with the historical society since the 1970s.
"I've always been interested in local history," he said. "There's so much history locally. it's just mind boggling. I really wanted to get involved."
The tour schedule for this year is: June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 from 2-4 p.m., and July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
Tours are free, but donations are welcome.
In the past, tours were by appointment only, but over the last couple of years open house tours have been scheduled.
"A number of people have commented that they have driven past the Wright House and wondered what the inside looked like," Marraccini said. "Now with the tours, they're just amazed by the history and the number of local artifacts that we have there. We really are trying to preserve the local history."
There are 12 rooms in the Enoch Wright House, each equipped with a fireplace.
"Enoch Wright found an outcropping of coal about 150 yards behind the house," Marraccini said. "That's what they used to heat the house in the winter."
Attractive displays can be viewed throughout as many rooms are equipped with artifacts dating to the 19th century. A prized artifact is a beaver felt top hat that belonged to Enoch Wright.
"That is one of a couple of artifacts that we have that we can definitely trace back to Enoch Wright, the builder of this house," Marraccini said.
Another is Wright's original hand axe.
Rooms to tour include two kitchens, one with a cooking fireplace restored to early 19th-century decor.
"I could only imagine if this room could talk the stories it could tell," Marraccini said.
Above each kitchen is a secret room, which spurs the legend that the house may have been part of the Underground Railroad.
There is a Colonial Room featuring mannequins sporting 18th century garb and ancient objects from that time period.
There's also a Native American Room, which has a mannequin sporting that type of attire, as well as a number of artifacts found locally, and ancient tools recovered from an archaeological dig of a local burial ground.
A Coal Mining Room holds the entire collection of artifacts of retired coal miner William "Bits" Jenkins, which were donated by his family. Jenkins built the dioramas that can be seen in the room.
There also are two parlors, a dining room, a vintage clothing room, a library and two bedrooms, one of which is furnished with some original Wright family pieces.
The library is available by appointment only.
In the back of the property is a 1780 log cabin, originally built in Claysville.
"The owner was going to destroy it," Marraccini explained. "The historical society convinced him to donate it to the historical society. He said he would do that providing they dismember the house log by log, transport it to Venetia and re-erect that. That's what was done. This is how the Wrights lived when they first came here."
There are some fundraisers scheduled at the house/
A Tea Party Brunch is set for July 9 at 11 a.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.). The cost is $25 per person. Seating is limited to 30 people by reservation only. Call 412-992-0738 for reservations.
The society's main fundraiser is the annual Soup and Stroll held each holiday season.
"The members put together heart soups, artesian breads and desserts," Marraccini said. "Once folks are finished eating, they can leisurely tour the house and the house in December is decorated period 1800s."
The docents dress in period attire for the event as well.
The historical society currently has 58 regular members and 21 life members. It is always interested in enlisting new members. Interested parties may fill out an application form and mail it with a check to P.C.H.S., Attn: Membership Chair, P.O. Box 208 Venetia Pa., 15367. Applications are available at peterscreekhistoricalsociety.org or by calling a member.