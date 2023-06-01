Mallory and Reagan Schreiber are identical twins, and their drive for perfection is, too.
When the Bentworth High School Class of 2023 holds its commencement (Thursday), Mallory and Reagan will serve as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
Th 18-year-old sisters earned 4.2-plus GPAs, and they also aced their SATs, with Reagan scoring 1570 and Mallory, 1560. A perfect score is 1600.
Mallory and Reagan confessed they are competitive, but said their rivalry ultimately helped them both.
“Reagan and I are definitely very competitive, that’s always been our relationship. But looking back, I’m grateful because we definitely pushed ourselves to be the best we can be, to be the best version of ourselves,” said Mallory. “Having that person there with you every day making you be better doesn’t always happen.”
Reagan said she was happy for Mallory’s valedictorian achievement.
“It’s kind of cool that she gets to do that. Being valedictorian would have been nice, but I’m happy for her and I’m happy we both can stand up there. I’m even more excited for what’s next. This is a really nice ending to high school,” said Reagan.
The sisters also excelled in sports. They played soccer during their freshman and sophomore years, while Mallory played volleyball her senior year and earned the highest scholar-athlete GPA, and Reagan played golf her senior year. Mallory was the highest school-athlete.
Their parents, David and Michelle Schreiber, are proud of their daughters’ achievements and marvel at how their daughters juggled academics, sports and jobs.
“It’s the proudest moment of my life. Both my children have achieved so much and they have worked tremendously hard, their work has paid off for them,” said David, who is principal at Bentworth Middle School. “I hope they are able to make the world a better place.”
Mallory will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study mechanical engineering, while Reagan is heading to the University of Central Florida, where she will major in computer science. Both received full scholarships.
The twins credit their parents for instilling a work ethic and placing a value on education.
Reagan recalls that ever since the girls were little, their parents celebrated every “A” they earned “and made it seem like such a big and important achievement,” and they always wanted to make their mom and dad proud.
“My parents always said there’s not shame in working hard,” said Mallory, who said she also leaned on her faith to help her make decisions regarding her academic future.
They aren’t the only successful scholars in the family. Their older sister, Rori Schreiber, graduated from West Liberty (W.Va.) University with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and will begin a masters degree in microbiology in the fall.
This year’s graduating class includes 80 seniors, but Mallory and Reagan said teachers in their small, rural school provided educational opportunities and AP courses that helped them achieve their academic goals.
For the sisters who have rarely spent time apart, going to different universities will be an adjustment.
“We’re going to be pretty far away from each other, and we’re starting to get a little sad about the fact we won’t be sharing everything anymore,” said Mallory. “But we couldn’t be more excited about broadening our horizons, and this is the time of our lives.”
