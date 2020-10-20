Embattled Greene County President Judge Farley Toothman announced Monday that he will not be seeking reelection next year, and is stepping down as president judge at the end of this month.
In a statement, Toothman said he will not be a candidate for retention, characterizing the decision as being right for the Greene County Court of Common Pleas and “right for my own wellness.”
Effective Oct. 31, Greene County Judge Lou Dayich will become the court’s president judge, taking on its supervisory and administrative duties.
In his statement, Toothman said, “In reversing our roles, President Judge Dayich and I will have a year to work together as a fully informed court that is ready, willing and able to welcome a new judge in 2022. Within the judiciary, this trading of places at this time is a best practice.”
It continued, “In whatever capacity, it is a privilege to be able to continue to serve the court. And by voluntarily making these decisions now, I hope to be honoring the highest court standards and its many traditions.”
Toothman, 64, made the announcement one day before a two-week leave of absence was due to end. The statement said the leave will be extended an additional 30 days following a professional recommendation.
Neither Toothman nor his Pittsburgh-based attorney, Bethann Lloyd, could be reached for comment Monday.
In May, a 21-count complaint was filed against Toothman by the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline, accusing him of, among other things, interfering with a retail theft investigation that had targeted his law clerk; retaliating against a janitorial employee who had filed a grievance against him; and mishandling a case involving the division of marital property. Toothman could be facing a fine, censure, suspension or removal from office. It is not known when the court will be rendering a verdict against Toothman.
A request that Toothman be allowed to enter a diversionary program was denied by attorneys for the court due to the seriousness of the accusations against him.
Toothman has been a common pleas court judge in Greene County since 2009, when he was nominated by Gov. Ed Rendell to fill a seat that had been vacated by Judge H. Terry Grimes, who retired. Toothman won the seat in his own right in 2011, and became president judge when William Nalitz stepped down from that role in 2014.