While his grandson waits for a new heart, Tom Franzak will put on a charity concert to benefit other children in need of organ transplants.
Franzak, of Bethel Park, is the director of music ministries for St. Benedict the Abbot Church in Peters Township. The concert is in honor of his 2-year-old grandson, Jude Sedor-Franzak, who has been at the Cleveland Clinic for several weeks.
The concert will take place at at 5 p.m. June 5 at St. Benedict's and will benefit the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA).
Jude was born six weeks premature with a small hole in his heart, according to Franzak.
Franzak said doctors told T.J. and Jessica Sedor-Franzak, Jude's parents, that the hole would possibly have to be repaired when he turned 1.
When that time came, doctors discovered the hole had only grown larger, and Jude needed open heart surgery. The hole was repaired, and Jude was given a pacemaker to regulate his heart rhythm.
"It seemed like all was well. His energy, his enthusiasm, an always happy baby. All of that came back," Franzak said.
However, during a Valentine's Day appointment, their doctor found his heart had enlarged. Jude then went to Akron Children's Hospital.
"After a few days, it was clear that they were not going to be able to handle him," Franzak said.
T.J. and Jessica took their son to Cleveland Clinic, where they learned he was in heart failure. Jude was connected to an artificial heart.
"He'd been basically unconscious for a good part of that time because his heart was so unstable," Franzak said.
While Jude has gone through medications, being on a ventilator and other procedures, his grandfather said he has struggled to understand the situation.
"He's 2, so his communication is limited. He just looks at you like, 'Isn't there anything you can do about this?' You feel helpless. All you can do is sit by his side and read him a book and tell him everything is going to be OK," Franzak said.
Franzak explained that there is no "list" for the new heart, as finding one that will work for someone as young as Jude is not easy.
"We're looking for something so special that when something comes up, he will get it," Franzak said.
Franzak said that he used to travel the country quite frequently and put on concerts at events for youth and young adults.
"I haven't done as much traveling as I used to, so I thought, 'How about one more time?'" Franzak said.
Admission to the concert will be free, but donations will be accepted. Donations can also be made at cota.org/campaigns/cotaforjudesfight/blog/our-story.
"Hopefully we'll have a good time. It should be a good, family-oriented event," Franzak said.