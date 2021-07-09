A tire recycler based in Canada hopes to establish a factory at the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel finishing plant in Allenport.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta announced the project on social media after touring the proposed Eco-Flex plant along Route 88 two weeks ago.
Bartolotta, R-Carroll, said the company manufactures lightweight, durable products made from recycled tires. These products include sound barriers for highways, commercial and residential outdoor walls, driveways and walkways.
The project is awaiting state approval and expected to create about 100 jobs, a company spokesman said.
He said the factory would be “completely green” and take old tires out of the waste stream.