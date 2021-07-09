Allenport
Buy Now

The former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel mill in Allenport

A tire recycler based in Canada hopes to establish a factory at the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel finishing plant in Allenport.

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta announced the project on social media after touring the proposed Eco-Flex plant along Route 88 two weeks ago.

Bartolotta, R-Carroll, said the company manufactures lightweight, durable products made from recycled tires. These products include sound barriers for highways, commercial and residential outdoor walls, driveways and walkways.

The project is awaiting state approval and expected to create about 100 jobs, a company spokesman said.

He said the factory would be “completely green” and take old tires out of the waste stream.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In