State police arrested a Washington woman in a hit-and-run accident that killed a man early Wednesday morning in Canton Township.
Police charged Jessica Renee Vanderlee, 39, with accidents involving death or personal injury, a felony, and with a summary offense for failing to stop and render aid.
According to police, Vanderlee struck Justin Lyndell Gilbert, 19, of Tionesta, Forest County, with her vehicle in the 1940 block of West Chestnut Street about 4 a.m.
According to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco, Gilbert was declared dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.
Vanderlee was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge James Saieva, who sent her to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear before Saieva at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing.
Ambulance and Chair and Canton Township Fire Department assisted at the accident scene.