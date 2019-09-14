A small historic Greene County bridge is on the market as long as the buyer agrees to relocate and preserve the steel structure.
The Federal Highway Administration and other agencies have announced the availability of a Parker pony truss span along a remote road near Waynesburg, according to a legal advertisement seeking a buyer.
“It’s just one of their ways to preserve bridges,” said Valerie Petersen, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, which is involved in the project.
The county-owned bridge was constructed in 1903 by Penn Bridge Co. of Beaver Falls along Mohr Road over Muddy Creek in Cumberland Township. It features stone approaches and decorative lattice railings, and is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
A Parker truss is distinguished by it not being held together by cross beams.
Jeff Marshall, chief clerk in Greene, said there have been a few inquiries about purchasing the 40-foot-long span, including one from a local farmer and another from a woman who wants to move it to a trail.
Petersen said bridges that are offered for sale under PennDOT’s cultural resources management program usually do not sell for much money.
The buyer of the Greene bridge must assume the cost of dismantling, moving and relocating the structure, although some financial assistance may be available, the legal ad states.
Historic preservation covenants will be attached to the deed to ensure its proper care.
“The side trusses are the only things that have any value, Marshall said. “We’ve been working on this for 10 years.”
The span is due to be replaced in 2011.
Anyone interested in the bridge should contact Marshall at 724-852-5221 or jmarshall@co.greene.pa.us.
For additional informations about state bridges that are for sale, visit: https://www.paprojectpath.org/penndot-crm/bridges/bridges-for-sale/.