More than 1,000 California University of Pennsylvania students who earned associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees graduated Saturday at ceremonies that took place at the Convocation Center. Two women each with years of service and contributions to Cal U. received honorary doctorates as the university celebrated its 194th commencement. Geraldine Jones, former university president, and Karen Rutledge, who co-founded the Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education at Cal U., received their Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, honoris causa. Rutledge addressed the Eberly College of Science and Technology graduates, and Jones spoke to the College of Education and Liberal Arts graduates.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 21
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11