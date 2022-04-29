Time is running out for Washington County residents to register for the upcoming May 17 primary election, while officials are also urging voters to request and return their absentee and mail-in ballots soon.
Monday is the final day to register to vote or make other changes such as party affiliation or address updates, but it’s likely too late to mail the form back in time, so Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander suggested people perform those changes online or at the elections office in Washington.
Ostrander said people can register with the elections staff before the office closes at 5 p.m. Monday, or they can go to the state Department of State’s website at vote.pa.gov before the midnight deadline.
“Postmarks do not count, so I would not send anything through the mail,” Ostrander said of last-minute registration changes. “I would either come in and fill it out in person or fill it out online.”
Ostrander also stressed for people to request absentee and mail-in ballots long before the May 10 deadline because of the time crunch that will develop in the week leading up to the primary. Absentee and mail-in ballots will only be accepted until 8 p.m. May 17, whether they’re sent by mail or personally turned in to the elections office by the voter. Ostrander said they began sending absentee ballots out Wednesday and expect to begin sending out mail-in ballots starting today.
“My suggestion is to get your application in as soon as possible,” she said. “We get them out within 48 hours of receiving (the applications). However, once it leaves our office and is inserted in the mail, I cannot control the mail system.”
Meanwhile, the county elections office has received reports from confused voters who have received unsolicited registration or absentee ballot forms from one of two nonprofit voter advocacy organizations, which are not affiliated with or coming from the county’s office. Although there’s nothing illegal with the organizations sending them or people filling them out to send into the elections for review, Ostrander said those groups are using out-of-date rolls that may contain incorrect information.
Some voters who have called the office are unsure about why they received the applications since they already applied for a ballot, while others noticed people who no longer live at the addresses are getting them. Ostrander doesn’t know where the organizations pulled the voter information from, so it’s most likely not up-to-date.
“It’s causing a lot of confusion, especially this week,” Ostrander said. “There’s nothing illegal about third parties sending these out, but it does cause a lot of confusion for voters that we have to explain.”
Anyone who has questions or concerns can call the elections office at 724-228-6750. The elections office is located in the Courthouse Square building at 100 W. Beau St., Suite 206, in Washington.