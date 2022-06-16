Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.