Staff writer
Tick, tick, tick. It’s that time of year again.
As temperatures turn warmer, ticks carrying disease can pose health risks to our four-legged friends.
Exposure to tick-borne diseases, particular Lyme disease, is currently high, according to Dr. Tegan Fuller, a veterinarian at the Washington Area Humane Society.
“At the Washington Area Humane Society, we screen all dogs for Lyme exposure, and approximately 70% of dogs coming in to our shelter test positive,” Fuller said.
Though exposure does not necessarily mean the dogs all have Lyme disease, the Humane Society treats them with an antibiotic, according to Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the Humane Society.
Proudfit said they expect tick exposure to be worse this year.
“That’s why it’s good to do a full blood panel. Ticks carry a lot of bad stuff. You want to regularly be checking your pet and make sure they have treatment,” Proudfit said.
Missy Nowakowski, who works as a veterinary technician at Blout Veterinary in Hopwood, Fayette County, said they have also seen an increase in ticks. She said the current situation is “very bad.”
“They’ve been increasing every year for the past 10 years,” Nowakowski said.
Dr. Richard Cessna, who has a veterinary practice along Route 136 in North Strabane Township, agreed.
“The trend is it’s worse and it’s going to get worse,” Cessna said.
Dogs with Lyme disease can display symptoms such as a fever, joint pain or swelling and lethargy. Though Nowakowski says Lyme is the most common tick disease they treat, there are others in Western Pennsylvania.
Canine Ehrlichiosis can also cause dogs to have a fever, as well as a lack of appetite and lower blood platelets, according to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website.
Nowakowski said they also see dogs with Babesiosis, which the AKC warns break downs red blood cells, and can cause lethargy, pale gums, and dark-colored urine.
At his practice, Cessna said he has observed ticks that bring in diseases more common in the south or out west.
“Some of these ticks are carrying diseases that are strange to our area,” Cessna said, adding that is an important reason to keep up with tick prevention.
When it comes to keeping your pets safe, both Fuller and Nowakowski independently gave the same advice: “We recommend quality flea and tick prevention all year long.”
Though ticks are most common in the spring, Nowakowski says that does not mean they disappear during winter months.
“They survive well in the cold,” she said.
When it comes to finding the right treatment, Nowakowski says there are plenty of generic products at pet stores, but that pet owners should consult with their veterinarians to decide on the best approach.
“You have to be careful with what you choose. Have a veterinarian or technician coach you through that,” Nowakowski said.
The website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a host of resources for tick management. According to the CDC, it’s important to check your pet for ticks daily. They recommend checking in and around the ears, the tail, eyelids, under the collar, under the front legs, between the back legs and between the toes.
The CDC also has a list of tips to keep your yard tick-free. Those include frequently mowing, removing leaf litter and putting in a three feet wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between the lawn and wooded areas.
Though vaccines do not exist for all tick-borne diseases, Nowakowski said keeping up with your dog’s annual Lyme vaccine will go a long way to keeping them healthy.
At the Washington Area Humane Society, pet owners whose animals may be due for their shots can sign up for a spot at their low-cost vaccination clinic at washingtonpashelter.org. Proudfit said there will be dates offered in April and May.
The clinic offers services for both cats and dogs. Flea and tick treatment for both species will be available at $15 per dose, or buy three, get one free.