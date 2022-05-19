Waynesburg University Chancellor and longtime former president Timothy R. Thyreen, who was lauded by colleagues and graduates as a visionary who transformed the university physically and spiritually, died Tuesday, May 17, at his Waynesburg home surrounded by his family.
He was 78 years old.
“He was a visionary national educational leader whose steady dedication to glorifying God through Waynesburg University’s mission is an exemplar of how one person can creatively and ethically shape the world and advance Christ’s kingdom,” said Waynesburg University President Douglas G. Lee.
Thyreen dedicated his life to education, and his teaching experience ranged from kindergarten to doctorate-level students. He coached high school football in Northeast Ohio and Southwestern Pennsylvania before coming to Waynesburg University.
Thyreen served as admissions director and dean of students before he began his 23-year tenure as Waynesburg University’s president in 1990.
Under Thyreen’s leadership, the university, founded in 1849, enjoyed unparalleled growth.
Among his significant accomplishments: Waynesburg College became Waynesburg University in 2007; master’s and doctoral programs were added, enrollment doubled; the number of majors offered grew from 30 to 80; and the university’s endowment grew by 900%.
In 2013, shortly after he retired, Thyreen said his greatest accomplishment was restoring the university’s founding Christian mission.
“I knew in 1990 that would be the most important thing I did,” Thyreen said in an interview for the university’s student newspaper, The Yellow Jacket. “I believed that if we did that, a lot of great things would happen, and I think we can say more great things happened than we ever could’ve dreamed.”
In 1995, he was awarded “Outstanding Educator of the Year” by the Religious Heritage of America for his efforts at returning the university to its Christian mission.
Thyreen also oversaw additions and renovations that tripled the size of the campus, including construction of 12 new buildings and renovation of 10 others.
Said renowned architect and master planner Dr. Carl D. Johnson, who worked with Thyreen for more than two decades to beautify the campus, “I can honestly say I have never experienced a renaissance equal to that of Waynesburg College.”
Missy Sargent, a 2011 alumnus who worked at the university’s Stover Center for Constitutional Studies and Moral Leadership, said, “This is a hard loss for sure. Every building bears his fingerprints, and his legacy will be transforming not only the campus but the mission of the university.”
“He was a remarkable individual,” Sargent continued. “He wasn’t large in stature, but he was one of the strongest men I knew in his willingness to stand up for a just cause and the things that he believed in. He was definitely a coach, a mentor and an encourager. He was always pepping people up and he always had the right thing to say in a difficult situation.”
During Thyreen’s presidency, the university became the first college in Pennsylvania to offer the Bonner Scholar Program, which provides scholarships through community service and leadership. Since 1990, Waynesburg students have contributed more than 750,000 hours of local and worldwide service.
After his retirement, Thyreen remained committed to Waynesburg University. He became chancellor in 2013, a position he held for the remainder of his life.
In collaboration with Waynesburg alumnus W. Robert Stover, Thyreen established The Stover Center for Constitutional Studies and Moral Leadership, which promotes understanding of the constitutional and moral principles at the heart of democracy.
“The things I remember most about President Thyreen are his kindness, his gentleness, and the way he welcomed students to the Waynesburg University community,” said Nick Farrell, who graduated in 2015 and grew to know Thyreen in his roles as both president and chancellor. “He was a gracious man who went out of his way to create a learning and growth experience for all students, and to create access to a faith-based education to students of different backgrounds. You got the sense that the university took on his personality, and he was influential in returning it back to its traditional roots.”
Thyreen’s service extended beyond Waynesburg University. He held leadership roles in several state and international organizations, including chairman of the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges & Universities and the American Universities in Russia, Ukraine, and the Newly Independent States.
In 1993, Thyreen and his wife, Dr. Carolyn Thyreen, joined the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, where they worked to advance the mission of conservancy to protect and restore the region’s natural areas.
The couple also created the Waynesburg University Timothy and Carolyn Thyreen Service Leadership Award.
In addition to his wife, Thyreen is survived by their three daughters, Jennifer Mina, Heather Diel, and Jeannie Mizingou, and grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.