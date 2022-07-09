Three women are wanted by Canonsburg police in connection with the break-in of a home and assault of the occupants earlier this year.
Charged are Shandea Yvette Anderson, 43, and Nicole Naveh Anderson, 18, both of Philadelphia, and Dinah Nicoleau, 18, of Pottstown.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a March 26 incident at an apartment in the 300 block of Valley View Terrace.
Police were called to the scene at about midnight and found a group of people in a physical altercation. The occupants of the apartment, Zach Lloyd and Alexis Williams, told police the women had assaulted them.
Earlier, Nicoleau had been arguing with Lloyd, the father of her children, according to court records.
Shandea Anderson and Nicole Anderson are Lloyd’s mother and younger sister, respectively.
According to the complaint, Shandea Anderson got involved in the argument and said they were going to travel to Canonsburg from Monessen to assault Williams.
Police said the group eventually arrived and kicked the door in. Shandea Anderson and a man held Lloyd down while Nicole Anderson and Nicoleau went upstairs to assault Williams, court documents state.
According to the complaint, Lloyd was reluctant to provide police with the name of the man who arrived with the group.
Police said that Nicole Anderson and Nicoleau knocked Williams to the ground and kicked her in the stomach. Both Lloyd and Williams refused treatment.
All three women face a felony charge of burglary, and misdemeanors of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said warrants are being issued for their arrest, but police are still working to track down their whereabouts.