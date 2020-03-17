North Shore-based Central Outreach Wellness Center administered three tests for the novel coronavirus by 11:30 a.m. Monday at 95 Leonard Ave., Washington, but the certified registered nurse practitioner there clarified the process, which must begin with a phone call.
People should call 724-249-2517 so they can first answer screening questions.
Many who called Monday did not meet the criteria for testing, Carol Priest said. “We’re looking for individuals who are showing very specific symptoms.” Another avenue to be referred for testing is to phone a primary care physician’s office and receive an order.
“Some employers are mandating testing before employees come back to work, even if they have a cold,” Priest said, which doesn’t cut it when test kits are in short supply.
She called the procedure “triage by phone” and said she is looking for Quest Diagnostics to have 20 tests available Tuesday in Washington, but that’s another question to ask when phoning Central Outreach Wellness Center: Are tests actually available?
And don’t look for a set-up beneath tents like one may see on news reports from South Korea, Colorado or New York state.
“I’m a very small office here. We are not a drive-by site,” said Priest. “Not in the true sense of the word. We do not own this building. We can go out and meet people in the parking lot.”
A sign on a door at 95 Leonard warns, “We are not testing COVID-19 patients. Do not enter the building.”
She urged everyone to practice personal hygiene and observed, “If you’re young and healthy, you’re likely going to get better, but you need to limit exposure to others.”
The North Shore-based Central Outreach Wellness Center administered 86 tests Monday, Priest said, but the physical set-up there is much different from the office in Washington.
“At North Shore, the parking lot is pretty much theirs,” Priest said.
It will take about four days to get results, Priest said.