A family-owned deck company is in trouble again in North Strabane Township for allegedly not completing work that had been contracted in May 2019.
Alexander Joseph Walker, 64, and his son, Matthew Alexander Walker, 29, both of McDonald, are facing felony charges for allegedly taking more than $19,000 in payment for a deck they never finished building. The two face similar charges in Cecil, North Franklin, North Strabane and Peters townships as well as in Allegheny County.
Alexander Walker, former owner of Three Rivers Decks and Porches, allegedly signed the May 10 contract last year with Joseph and Jennifer Montuoro of Morgan Circle. The Walkers were to replace an existing deck for $24,000, according to the criminal complaint filed by township police.
By Aug. 1, 2019, the Montuoros paid the Walkers $14,400 before work was started. The Montuoros told police that between August and October of that year, the Walkers took down the old deck, according to the complaint. They allegedly didn’t start framing the new deck until Oct. 19, 2019, when the couple made another $4,800 payment. The Walkers did no further work on the deck, and on Aug. 26, 2020, the Montuoros contacted police, the complaint says.
On Monday, police charged both Alexander and Matthew Walker with two counts each of home improvement fraud, for receiving advance payment for uncompleted work and for giving false statements to induce a contract. They were arraigned by District Judge Michael Manfredi and released on unsecured bonds.
The Walkers’ preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for Nov. 9. Many of the preliminary hearings in previous home improvement fraud cases brought against the Walkers this year have resulted in charges being held for court.