The United States is seeing its highest level of flu hospitalizations in a decade.

The United States is seeing its highest level of flu hospitalizations in a decade as it confronts a triple whammy of infectious respiratory diseases: influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19, U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

Pennsylvania is one of 47 states and territories in the United States that have a high or very high level of people seeking treatment for flu-like illnesses, up from 36 the previous week, according to the CDC.

