Two members of Matthew J. Vasquez’s extended family entered guilty pleas Tuesday in Washington County Court to charges related to hiding motorcycles that were about to be repossessed.
A third co-defendant also entered a guilty plea.
Karen Lynn Wadsworth, 50, of Belle Vernon, Vasquez’s cousin, was placed on probation for a year in exchange for a guilty plea of one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. Her husband, David Wadsworth, also 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and defrauding secured creditors, for which Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced him to a total of two years’ probation.
Michael A. Showalter II, 31, of Washington, pleaded guilty to the same charges as David Wadsworth and given the same penalty.
Vasquez, 32, of Monessen, is accused of making arrangements via recorded conversations and video chats with the co-defendants to conceal 2014 and 2018 Harley-Davidsons. His case was postponed until November.
Vasquez is serving a sentence of 21½ to 43 years in prison after a jury convicted him of a brutal beating in Charleroi in April 2019 of a former Pagan motorcyclist who had joined a rival club.
Several other club members who entered guilty pleas received lesser sentences.