Three people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals by helicopter after a two-vehicle accident sent one car over a bridge in Rostraver Township Sunday morning
The accident occurred at 10:27 a.m. on Interstate 70 eastbound at the Yough River Bridge, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
One person was ejected from their vehicle, and another was entrapped, while the third person went over the side of the bridge, according to a Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook post.
Firefighters used a rope system to rescue the person who went over the bridge, department officials said.
The occupants of the vehicles were transported to a landing zone by Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services and Sewickley Township Community Ambulance Service.
The victims of the accidents were then flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals, according to 911.
The interstate was closed shortly after the accident, but was reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Rostraver Central, Smithton, Collinsburg, Turkeytown and Rostraver Township volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of the accident.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and are investigating the accident.