A Chartiers Township man is headed to trial for allegedly selling cocaine to a confidential informant, along with two men from Detroit who investigators say traveled to supply him.
Charges against the trio were filed on Dec. 5, though the related court records were under seal until their preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon. Christopher Lacks, 38, of Chartiers, faces felonies of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
Dmarco Marberry, 25, and Justin Gailliard III, 36, both of Detroit, face an additional felony of knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act.
At Thursday’s hearing in Washington County Central Court before District Judge Michael Manfredi, state police Trooper Sean Samsa testified that they had arranged for a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from Lacks on Dec. 5. Samsa said during his testimony that this informant relayed that Lacks was expecting two people to supply him before the buy.
Samsa took the informant to the BP gas station at 505 Racetrack Road, South Strabane, that evening, and Lacks arrived in a vehicle with two men, later identified as Marberry and Gailliard, according to Samsa’s testimony.
After Lacks sold the informant suspected cocaine, investigators saw the Detroit men drop him off at home.
Also testifying Thursday was state police Trooper Michael Carcella. Carcella testified that he followed Marberry, the driver, and Gailliard, and pulled them over at the intersection of State Route 980 and State Route 50 for speeding and running a stop sign.
Police found marijuana, four cellphones, a laptop and large amount of cash in the vehicle. Samsa estimated the amount of money to be about $17,000, but said it has not been counted because they still plan to test the money for trace amounts of narcotics.
Assistant District Rachel Wheeler asked Samsa to discuss details of his interview with Lacks, Josh Carroll and Samir Sarna, attorneys for Marberry and Gailliard respectively, objected and Manfredi sustained their objection.
However, according to the criminal complaint, Lacks told Samsa that the two had traveled from Detroit specifically to deliver narcotics.
While Carroll and Sarna both moved to have the charges against their clients thrown out, arguing that no evidence had been presented that they possessed or sold cocaine.
Manfredi ultimately held all charges for court. Marberry and Gailliard are being held in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. Lacks posted bond sometime after his arrest.
A formal arraignment has not been scheduled.
