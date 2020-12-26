Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Greene County Thursday, and one on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing its death toll since the start of the pandemic in March to 13.
Greene also added 39 new cases Thursday and 27 new cases Friday, bringing its cumulative total over the last nine months to 1,516.
The state health department also reported there was one new death in Washington County Thursday and one new death Friday, bringing its toll to 121. The county also added 176 new cases Thursday and 114 on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, it has had 8,264 cases.
Fayette County added 214 additional cases and five new deaths Thursday, followed by 55 new cases and another five deaths Friday. It has now logged 6,512 cases and 87 deaths.
New cases in Allegheny County again stayed below 1,000 Thursday, with 912 new cases being added, with 53 additional deaths. On Friday, Allegheny reported 657 new cases and 11 new deaths. Over the last nine months, Allegheny County has seen 50,307 cases and 899 deaths.
The state health department also reported that, as of noon Thursday, there were 9,230 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania and 276 new deaths. Of 6,142 individuals in the hospital due to COVID-19, 1,263 are in the intensive care unit, as of Thursday’s reports.
As of noon Friday, the state reported an additional 7,174 new cases, and 139 new deaths, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 597,560, and the total death count to 14,857.