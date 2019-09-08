Three men were killed in a one-vehicle accident in Franklin Township, Greene County, Saturday night.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle being driven by Matthew L. King, 27, of Waynesburg, was traveling on state Route 19 when it failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail on the right side of the road. The vehicle then became airborne and hit a tree before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof in the northbound lane facing west.
King was killed, as were passengers Derek A. Lohr, 27, and D.D. Davis, 25, both of Waynesburg.
The accident occurred about 9:13 p.m., police said.