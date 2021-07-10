Two Washington men and another from Beaver County are facing charges they delivered fentanyl to a Canton Township couple resulting in their deaths in February.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. signed warrants for the arrests of: Mitchell William Logan, 28; and Lorenzo Brian Lloyd, 34, both of Washington; and Zaeshown Jaheim Kimbrew, 20, of Aliquippa, on charges of drug delivery resulting in death.
State police said investigators were called at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 to 15 Mark Ave. where David S. and Nannette F. Dennick were found dead.
Troopers found two empty stamp bags in the trash and two full stamp bags on the stovetop, all of which had the same markings.
There also was evidence found on the woman’s phone that she had contacted Logan wanting to purchase heroin two hours before her death. She later drove him to West Maiden Street near where the stamp bags were allegedly purchased by Lloyd from Kimbrew.
An analysis of the drug determined the stamp bags only contained fentanyl, court records show.
The three suspects also face charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.