Three longtime administrators within Washington County’s government are exiting their positions at the end of the month, leaving a gaping leadership hole that county Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said will be tough to fill.

Michael Namie, who is chief of staff for the county commissioners, along with Finance Director Joshua Hatfield and Human Services Director Kimberly Rogers, all notified the county recently that they will be leaving their positions June 30.

