Three Washington County men are in jail on kidnapping charges following an incident that occurred just after noon Tuesday in Canonsburg.
Connor Lee Brock, 17, of 12 Kennedy Ave. of Washington, Isaiha Marquise Thomas, 19, of 235 S. College St., also of Washington, and Darnell Steven Brown, 20, of 15 McNary St., Houston, were identified as the three suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a Canonsburg man on Cranberry Alley.
According to the criminal complaint, Thomas drove them to the Cranberry Alley where they met Robert Beltz Jr., 22, next to his driveway. Police said when the vehicle pulled up, Thomas yelled to him. When Beltz was within arm’s reach of the vehicle, the front-seat passenger, Brock, allegedly grabbed him by the neck and pulled him into the car, the complaint said.
The rear passenger, Brown, allegedly pulled out a handgun and began to strike Beltz in the face with it. Meanwhile, Thomas started driving “at a high rate of speed” as Beltz was hanging halfway out of the car, according to the complaint. He was dragged down Cranberry Alley and on Bluff Street, where he managed to get free.
Beltz’s father, Robert Beltz Sr., was outside and witnessed the incident, police said. He told police that “he was so fearful and alarmed at what was happening, that he tried to free his son,” the complaint said.
Beltz Sr. broke out the rear window of the car in an attempt to free his son, police said, but Brown then allegedly pointed the gun at him. He let go of the car “in fear of being shot,” the complaint said. Beltz Sr. and his daughter allegedly ran after the car.
Police said Beltz Jr. was taken to Canonsburg Hospital for a severe laceration and disfigurement on his cheekbone, which appeared to be broken. He also had a rash on his neck and road rash injuries from being dragged by the vehicle, the complaint said.
North Strabane police were able to quickly locate the black Pontiac with the broken-out window as the three turned into a pizza shop on South Main Street in Houston. As the three exited the vehicle, a North Strabane officer told them to stop and put their hands up, according to the complaint.
Thomas and Brown complied while Brock fled on foot with a black backpack, according to court documents. Another North Strabane officer pursued Brock on foot and apprehended him shortly after in a wooded area. Found in Brock’s backpack was an unloaded Glock 30 handgun, which police say had been reported stolen.
Police said Thomas provided a statement following his arrest, saying that they were at Beltz’s house to sell him a BB gun. He said that as he started to drive away, Beltz, or “Bobby,” jumped into the car and started fighting Brock for the gun.
“I was scared Bobby was going to shoot me, so I started speeding and swerving so I could try to make the gun fall out of Bobby hand,” Thomas wrote in the statement, which was included in court documents.
Brock, who is being charged as an adult, Thomas and Brown face charges of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to kidnap, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Brown and Brock were each additionally charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Brock was also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor. They were arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge Ethan Ward and jailed on $250,000 bond. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.