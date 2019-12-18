Washington police arrested and charged three people for robbing a man Friday morning.
Charging documents allege Natalie McCloskey, 27, of 111 Bradford Cove, Peters Township, Kenneth Lee Brooks, Jr., 26, of 675 Addison St., Washington, and Glenn Davis, Jr., 29, of 725 Addison St., Washington, attacked a man at about 10:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Bassett Avenue.
According to the criminal complaints, the trio repeatedly struck the man in the head with a pistol before taking his fanny pack containing $300, identification and phone charger before fleeing the scene on foot.
The victim suffered a a cut to his head and was treated at Washington Hospital.
While police tried to identify the suspects, a woman handed officers a note saying, “Boo Davis” did it, which police knew to be an alias of Glenn Davis, the complaint said.
Police found Davis, Brooks and McCloskey at a residence in the 40 block of Hayes Avenue.
According to the initial police report, they were taken to Washington Police Department and placed in holding cells. There, police heard McCloskey and Davis discuss the robbery, and McCloskey allegedly said, “We robbed him for his dope.”
The conversation was recorded by the department’s security cameras, according to the report.
All three were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm without a license, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were placed in Washington County jail after District Judge Robert Redlinger arraigned them Friday afternoon. Redlinger set McCloskey’s bond at $50,000 and Brooks’ at $100,000. Redlinger denied Davis bail because he had an active bench warrant.
Davis, Brooks and McCloskey are scheduled to appear before Redlinger at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 for a preliminary hearing.