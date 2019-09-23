A dump truck loaded with stones sideswiped a car Monday in Speers before it traveled through a house where a resident was safe in his bedroom in the basement.
The truck driver and two women in the car were taken to Mon Valley Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries following the 10:45 a.m. crashes that began on Twilight Hollow Road and ended at nearby 906 Anne Ave., emergency officials said at the scene.
"I'm thankful I'm alive," said Jason Vitale, 19, after he was evacuated from his residence.
"I walked upstairs and all I saw was the sky," said Vitale, whose mother, Bobbi Rodino, owns the one-story brick house.
Charleroi Regional police did not immediately release the names of those injured in the incident.
Police said the truck driver is a teenager employed by Tri State Welding in Charleroi.
The truck sideswiped the car before it destroyed half of the house and came to rest on its side near the exposed kitchen and living room, police said.
"I just woke up and it sounded like a wrecking ball went through my house," Vitale said.
A neighbor, Renee Rhodes, said she heard what sounded like an explosion and ran to the damaged house to see if anyone needed help. At that point, she smelled natural gas and was told to back off because of the gas leak.
"The stove is outside in the driveway," Rhodes said.
Charleroi police said state police would be requested at the scene to inspect the truck and investigate what caused the initial crash that happened as the truck traveled south near the Speers, Interstate 70 interchange.
Charleroi fire Chief Bob Whiten said firemen braced up the roof above the destroyed rooms.
"I just want to make sure the house doesn't collapse," Whiten said.