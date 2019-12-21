Three motorists, each traveling alone, were transported to regional hospitals following separate accidents Friday night and Saturday morning.
Two were taken to Washington Hospital on Saturday following single-vehicle rollover crashes in Washington County. The first accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of National Road (Route 40), North Bethlehem Township. The other operator crashed near mile marker 24 along Interstate 79 in Amwell Township. That accident, according to a county 911 supervisor, occurred around 9:15 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
State police reported that EMS Southwest transported a Greensboro man to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., following a three-vehicle accident around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Police did not know the severity of injury to Terry A. Ross, 57, who was involved in the crash along I-79 southbound in Franklin Township, Greene County.
According to police, Ross’ vehicle struck the rear of one driven by Scott A. McLean, 57, of Dade City, Fla., causing McLean’s vehicle to go through a guardrail, roll over and come to rest in a wooded area. Police said McLean’s vehicle then struck the back of one operated by Michael T. Kearney, 51, of Lake City, Fla., which ended up in the right lane. Police added that McLean, whose vehicle ended up in the median, sustained a minor injury, but Kearney was not injured.