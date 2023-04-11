Three Washington teens, two of whom are juveniles, will face charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a city business Saturday morning.
Washington police Detective Jack Hancock said Monday that Julian James Edward Lassic, 18, was driving the vehicle when he lost control and crashed into the side of McCarrell’s Tax Service at 947 Allison Ave. about 1:30 a.m.
Lassic and a 17-year-old passenger were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, and a 16-year-old was uninjured. Hancock said the passengers will likely be charged as juveniles.
According to Hancock, the car belonged to the grandparents of one of the juvenile passengers, and had been taken without permission. Lassic lost control and wrecked shortly after police activated their sirens, Hancock said.
Police found two stolen firearms in the vehicle, according to Hancock.
The crash caused severe damage to McCarrell’s Tax Service, but the business still opened on time Saturday morning to assist clients in filing their taxes.
Washington police charged Lassic with several felonies, including receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing an officer. He also faces misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and multiple traffic violations.
Lassic has not been arraigned on the charges and a preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.
