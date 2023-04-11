McCarrell's exterior

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

The exterior of McCarrell’s Tax Service at 947 Allison Ave., in Washington, is shown Monday. The business was open despite damage the building sustained when a vehicle crashed into it Saturday morning.

Three Washington teens, two of whom are juveniles, will face charges after crashing a stolen vehicle into a city business Saturday morning.

Washington police Detective Jack Hancock said Monday that Julian James Edward Lassic, 18, was driving the vehicle when he lost control and crashed into the side of McCarrell’s Tax Service at 947 Allison Ave. about 1:30 a.m.

