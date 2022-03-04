Three people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a shooting at a gas station in Cumberland Township, Greene County.
Township police responded to the Circle K at 202 West George St. just before 4 p.m.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo said the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving four people in the parking lot. Three of them arrived at the Circle K in the same vehicle.
Russo said there was an exchange of gunfire that resulted in three people being shot. Russo declined to comment on their conditions. At least one person was flown from the scene via helicopter.
According to Russo, police have multiple suspects in custody. Russo said he was unaware of any suspects who were still at large.
Jason Kuntz was driving down George Street when he heard five to six gunshots. He said he saw a male lying on the ground and pulled in to the parking to assist.
“I stayed out there with him,” Kuntz said.
Raymond Stepich also heard the gunshots while walking home from work. He said his route took him through a parking lot behind the Circle K.
“I was just about to hit the alley right behind it and I heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ Stepich said. “I looked over and that’s when I saw the guy coming around the side of the building and pull his gun out and start shooting back at them.”
Stepich said he then heard someone yell, ‘Help me.’ The man Stepich saw fled down a nearby alley. According to Stepich, he was wearing a pink hoodie.
The alley is located next to the home of Carmichaels Mayor Melodie Berardi. Berardi also heard the gunfire.
When she looked outside, Berardi saw the same man as Stepich. Berardi described his hoodie as pink and black.
“I saw a male coming in behind (Circle K) and watched him go on to the side and tuck a gun into his waistband and proceed on up the alley,” Berardi said.
Russo said the shooting is an uncommon occurrence in Cumberland Township.
“This is very unusual. Very unusual for this little town,” Russo said.
State police continues to investigate the shooting. Cumberland Township police are assisting. Greene County Regional police also responded to the scene.