Three people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a UPS truck in Amwell Township.
First responders were dispatched to 530 Waynesburg Road about 9:30 a.m. According to South Strabane Fire Department Chief Scott Reese, a sport-utility vehicle was traveling south when it veered off the road and struck a parked UPS truck that was backed into a driveway.
The vehicle was heavily damaged, and the two women inside were transported to Pittsburgh for treatment. The passenger was taken via helicopter, while the driver was taken via ambulance to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
There was a two-man crew in the UPS truck. The worker in the passenger seat was taken via ambulance to Canonsburg Hospital.
The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, but the woman who was flown to Pittsburgh was initially reported to be drifting in and out of consciousness by dispatchers. Reese said she was responsive by the time she was loaded into the helicopter.
South Strabane filled in at the scene for Amwell Township and Lone Pine fire departments. Reese said Amwell assisted in setting up the landing zone. State police also responded to the scene.