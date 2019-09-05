Three people have been charged in connection with a brutal assault last month outside of a bar in Stockdale.
Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police have filed charges, including aggravated assault, against Heather Lynn Rose, 47, and her alleged accomplice, Robert C. Kalbaugh III, stemming from the Aug. 10 assault at the Watering Hole Saloon, court records show.
Heather Rose’s husband, Timmy Lee Rose, 41, faces lesser charges in the attack on Michael Grimes about 12:10 a.m. in the saloon’s parking lot at 627 Route 88, the records indicate.
The motivation for the assault was not mentioned in court records, but police said it took place after Grimes and the Roses exchanged words as Grimes and a friend entered the bar about an hour earlier.
Heather Rose allegedly threw beer from a cup onto a vehicle as Grimes and his friend, David Zahand, were preparing to leave the parking lot. The Roses, of Deambroggi Road in Fallowfield Township, then began to kick the passenger-side front fender of Zahand’s vehicle, police stated in the affidavit.
Zahand stopped his vehicle and Grimes was allegedly punched to the ground by Heather Rose as he got out of the vehicle, police said.
Kalbaugh then joined Heather Rose in repeatedly kicking Grimes in the head and body until someone intervened, police alleged in the affidavit.
Timmy Rose allegedly grabbed Zahand and threw him to the ground.
Heather Rose also was accused of grabbing a cellphone from Grimes’ friend, John Prokopovitch, when he used it to record video on the assault and other evidence.
Heather Rose was accused of breaking the phone and saying to Prokopovich, “Do you want to end up like your friend?”
Grimes suffered a brain bleed from the assault and also needed staples to close a wound to the back of his head, police said.
The damages to Zahand’s vehicle were estimated at more than $1,000.
Kalbaugh and Heather Rose each face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She faces additional counts of making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, and was placed in Washington County Jail on $40,000 bail set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
Kalbaugh, of 437 Center Ave., North Charleroi, was released on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Havelka also sent Timmy Rose to jail on $40,000 bond on charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.