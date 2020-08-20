Three people are facing burglary and theft charges following an investigation that started last year in Greene County.
In mid-August last year, Marguerite Pacheco returned to her house in the 400 block of Hoy Run Road in Perry Township to find tire tracks in the yard and several items missing from her home. She had been away for a month. After consulting with police, she decided to put up cameras on the property.
Between Aug. 19 and 22 of 2019, the camera captured five people participating in multiple burglaries and thefts at the home. Two of the suspects were Chelsey Rose Ferguson, 29, of Waynesburg, and John Edward Barr Jr., 29, of Wana, W.Va., who were each charged last year with burglary and theft.
Greene County Regional Police filed new charges against the other three defendants Friday. Holly Beth Wade, 39, of Fairview, W.Va., was charged with two counts each of burglary and theft. Kevin Theodore Shields, 37, of Dallas, W.Va., received three counts each of burglary and theft, and Chad Allen Tennant Jr., 22, of Mt. Morris, was charged with four counts each of burglary and theft.
Police said the video shows the three defendants entering the home and taking items including a crossbow, an oven and bags and garbage cans filled with household items over multiple days.