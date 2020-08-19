Three people are facing charges following a high-speed police chase Saturday night into Sunday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound.
According to court documents, state police were patrolling when they noticed a vehicle pull into the Days Inn on West Chestnut Street and leave two minutes later. Police suspected the occupants of the vehicle were involved in drug activity, according to the criminal complaint.
When the vehicle had traveled into South Strabane on I-70, police initiated a traffic stop for crossing over the road lines. The driver was Michael Robert Rozanc, 36, of Houston, who police said appeared to be under the influence of drugs. His two passengers were Adam A. Snatchko, 48, of 502 Giffin Ave., Canonsburg, and Kayla Nichole McConnell, 30, of 11 Chase Lane, Avella.
While police spoke with Rozanc outside and to the rear of the vehicle, Snatchko allegedly climbed into the driver seat and drove off, according to the complaint. The two troopers pursued the vehicle from I-70 onto I-79 northbound for 27 miles. Police said he often failed to stay in the lane and reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour.
According to the complaint, Snatchko exited at Coraopolis Road and onto Robinson Boulevard. He then drove through neighborhoods and nine different streets, leading police on an extensive chase, during which Snatchko didn’t stop for any stop signs or signals, court documents state.
Snatchko and McConnell allegedly fled the car on foot on Woodward Avenue in McKees Rocks. Pittsburgh’s city and K9 unit, along with state police and police from Stowe Township and McKees Rocks assisted.
McConnell was found hiding in a nearby yard, and Snatchko was found hiding on a porch, police said. Police allegedly found a crack pipe and a needle on Snatchko’s person. In the car, police also found five crack pipes, 12 baggies of suspected heroin, 15 needles, suspected cocaine, eight empty baggies, two cellphones and a face mask bag holding about 58 empty glassine bags, the complaint said.
Police said when they contacted the owner of the car, Carole Tomsic, she told them Snatchko never had permission to drive her vehicle.
Snatchko, who had two felony arrest warrants, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing law enforcement, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and 12 traffic summary violations.
Snatchko was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Michael Manfredi, who denied him bail due to “community safety” and a previous bail violation, according to court documents.
McConnell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned by Manfredi Monday afternoon and jailed on $10,000 bond.
Rozanc was released after the incident, but charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.