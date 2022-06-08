It was standing room only inside Canonsburg chamber council Monday evening, where folks gathered to witness the promotion of three borough police officers.
The officers are the first in 19 years to reach the rank of sergeant.
The promotion of officers Anthony Cancilla, Dennis Cole and Jonathon Cornell to sergeant is part of the police department’s restructuring plan. Sergeant James Spingola retired at the end of 2021, after 49 years, and another sergeant is slated to retire this year.
Police Chief Al Coghill said now is the perfect time to promote from within.
“It was a good opportunity to start fresh,” Coghill said. “We wanted to get a lengthy rank structure in place to set up the future of the department.”
The newly-promoted officers spent three months studying for the oral exam and scenario-based exam.
“All three excelled in the testing process, and you’re looking at the three highest scores,” Coghill said Monday evening.
Surrounded by family, Cancilla, Cole and Cornell celebrated their promotions with a badge pinning before taking the oath of office. Following the ceremony, the new sergeants stepped outside to celebrate with extended family, colleagues and Mayor Dave Rhome.
“It’s an honor to raise up in the ranks,” said Rhome. “We want to honor that tradition.”