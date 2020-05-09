Three Canonsburg area churches and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome will be distributing lunch items through the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
The drive-thru distribution is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location.
All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.