Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Friday that Canonsburg police have arrested three people connected to a July drive-by shooting.
Charged in the case are Dillon Britt, 31, of Canonsburg; Brett Carroll, 39, of Washington, and Jessica Chatman-Carroll, 33, of Houston. Britt and Carroll each face attempted homicide charges, while Chatman-Carroll is charged with conspiracy to commit attempted homicide.
According to a press release issued by Walsh, police were called to 515 Perry Como St. shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a possible fire. Police found no fire, but bullets had struck the residence.
According to the criminal complaints, about 21 bullets struck the house. Inside were Cindy Ellis, her son, Eric Ellis, and her 6-year-old granddaughter, court paperwork states.
Witnesses saw a Dodge Caravan in the area, and the vehicle was also captured by Canonsburg’s surveillance cameras.
According to the complaint, officers found a similar vehicle in the area and found it was registered to Chatman-Carroll.
About a week after the shooting, a confidential source told police that Chatman-Carroll had been bragging about her involvement in the shooting, according to the complaint. Police received further anonymous tips online that identified Chatman-Carroll as the driver of the vehicle during the shooting.
Chatman-Carroll allegedly confessed to police that she had been driving, and that both Britt and Carroll hung out the windows and fired shots, court documents state. According to the complaint, she told investigators they had been motivated by alleged threats Eric Ellis made toward Carroll’s daughter.
Chatman-Carroll and Britt were arraigned Friday morning before District Judge James Saieva. Saieva sent both to the Washington County jail, setting Britt’s bond at $350,000 and Chatman-Carroll’s at $100,000. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for the morning of Sept. 15.
Carroll is being held in the Washington County jail on a probation violation. He has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
