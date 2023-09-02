Generic Police Car

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced Friday that Canonsburg police have arrested three people connected to a July drive-by shooting.

Charged in the case are Dillon Britt, 31, of Canonsburg; Brett Carroll, 39, of Washington, and Jessica Chatman-Carroll, 33, of Houston. Britt and Carroll each face attempted homicide charges, while Chatman-Carroll is charged with conspiracy to commit attempted homicide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription