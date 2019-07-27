Three people with outstanding warrants were arrested as part of an early morning drug raid Friday in East Washington.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Washington Regional SWAT Team, Washington police and East Washington police served a search warrant at 102 S. Wade Ave. at 6 a.m. Friday.
According to District Attorney Gene Vittone, two individuals with active warrants for probation violations and one with a warrant from state police were arrested.
Vittone said the task force had been investigating the sale and use of crack cocaine at the residence.
According to Vittone, police recovered drug paraphernalia connected with the use of crack cocaine, and a small amount of heroin.
“There may be more arrests coming,” Vittone said.
The owner had recently died, according to Vittone, and others were staying at the home. There had been several complaints from neighbors about drug activity, he said.
“Residents helped immensely by making us aware of the problem,” Vittone said.
Vittone said any residents who see what they suspect to be drug activity can reach the drug task force tip line at 800-281-0070.
“The information may not lead to an immediate response, because we have to investigate and develop probable cause,” Vittone said.
“It may corroborate something we’re already aware of.”